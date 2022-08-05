Raymond James Lowers Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $142.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Raymond James from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.65% from the stock’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.40.

Shares of Royal Gold stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.68. 12,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,057. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.07. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $147.70.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 42.22%. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 638 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $75,009.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Gold by 5.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

