Raymond James Cuts Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Price Target to $12.00

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.21.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ HLMN traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $9.21. 23,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 955,894. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24. Hillman Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hillman Solutions

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $394.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Hillman Solutions’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leary Dan O acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.45 per share, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,207 shares in the company, valued at $179,813.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the first quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the first quarter worth about $84,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $112,000.

Hillman Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Articles

