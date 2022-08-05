Raydium 24 Hour Volume Reaches $12.12 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00003589 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. Raydium has a market cap of $104.07 million and $12.12 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raydium alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.65 or 0.00632247 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00015883 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 126,759,599 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol.

Raydium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.