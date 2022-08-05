Ravencoin Classic 24 Hour Volume Hits $27,742.00 (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $281,270.91 and approximately $27,742.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,316.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,707.70 or 0.07324119 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00163428 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00021325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00266069 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.20 or 0.00687075 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.42 or 0.00597947 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005752 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official website is ravencoinclassic.io. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

