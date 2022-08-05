Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RPD. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Rapid7 from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.93.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $67.25. 9,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,157. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.70. Rapid7 has a 52-week low of $60.42 and a 52-week high of $145.00.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.15 million. Rapid7’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 5,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.50 per share, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,540 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,370. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Lane Generational LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 70,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Rapid7 by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Rapid7 by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 662,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,223,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

