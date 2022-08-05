Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $130.00 to $120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RL. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.23.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 1.3 %

RL traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,928. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.37. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $86.54 and a 1-year high of $135.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RL. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,017,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $239,777,000 after acquiring an additional 457,934 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 79.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 987,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,220,000 after acquiring an additional 437,147 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth approximately $40,466,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth approximately $37,666,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the second quarter worth approximately $29,271,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

