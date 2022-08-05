Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Radware Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ RDWR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,607. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.93. Radware has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Radware had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Radware

About Radware

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Radware in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 53.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radware during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 9.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

Further Reading

