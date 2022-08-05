Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Radware Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ RDWR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,607. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.93. Radware has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 1.06.
Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Radware had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Radware will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Radware
About Radware
Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Radware (RDWR)
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Or Shake Shak? Which Is The Tastier Play
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- The Institutions Are Buying Under Armor Again
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.