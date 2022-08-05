Radicle (RAD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $79.69 Million

Radicle (RAD) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. During the last week, Radicle has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Radicle has a market cap of $79.69 million and approximately $6.10 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.46 or 0.00010772 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,875.75 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004371 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004368 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003935 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003676 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002235 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00131673 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00033480 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00065864 BTC.
About Radicle
Radicle (CRYPTO:RAD) is a coin. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 32,336,224 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle.
Buying and Selling Radicle
