QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.10

Shares of QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.10 and traded as high as $8.57. QuickLogic shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 30,864 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUIK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on QuickLogic to $8.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QuickLogic in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $103.04 million, a P/E ratio of -15.98 and a beta of 1.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

QuickLogic ( NASDAQ:QUIK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 64.64% and a negative net margin of 41.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuickLogic Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QuickLogic news, Director Russell Christine sold 4,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $34,927.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $7.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 16,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $126,405.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,463.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 4,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $34,927.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,153 shares of company stock worth $162,550. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuickLogic

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QUIK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in QuickLogic by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 246,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 4,997 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QuickLogic by 0.6% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 724,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in QuickLogic by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in QuickLogic by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QuickLogic

(Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.