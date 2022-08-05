Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 523,876 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060,475 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 380.5% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,451,284 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $227,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316,893 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,524,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,056 shares during the last quarter. Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,114,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 37,679 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

FCX stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.38. 440,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,468,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.73. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

