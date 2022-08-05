Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 116.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 419,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225,767 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $34,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.30. The stock had a trading volume of 127,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,608,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 29.00%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRK. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

