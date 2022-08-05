Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 57,331 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 99.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,331 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $24,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 9,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $194.86. 22,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,515. The company has a fifty day moving average of $182.58 and a 200 day moving average of $194.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on UPS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

