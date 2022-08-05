Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 36,397 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 83.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,871 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,397 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of ANSYS worth $25,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at $255,302,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,652,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,069,567,000 after purchasing an additional 209,554 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 505,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,674,000 after purchasing an additional 163,085 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,532 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,852,000 after purchasing an additional 153,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 19,064.8% during the 1st quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 152,360 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 151,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on ANSYS from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.45.

ANSYS Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ANSS stock traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $289.69. 2,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $251.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.97. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $225.92 and a 52-week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.16. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 12.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

