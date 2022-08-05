Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $20.02 Million Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 132,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,023,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter worth about $2,440,000. Barton Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.3% in the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 190,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,755,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 28,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,250,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on OKTA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Okta from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Okta from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Okta to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.89.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.24. 8,361 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,851. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $77.01 and a one year high of $276.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.36 and a 200 day moving average of $131.03. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The company had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 2,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $234,552.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,942.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,184.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.