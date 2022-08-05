Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $28.09 Million Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 331.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,287 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $28,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

NVR Trading Down 1.1 %

NVR traded down $47.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $4,334.00. 181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,878. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,576.01 and a one year high of $5,982.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4,241.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,551.01.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.82 by ($3.17). NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $82.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,436.88, for a total value of $5,124,596.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,708,257.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,577.50.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

