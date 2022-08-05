Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 31,447 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 74.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,447 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.15% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $20,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Charles River Laboratories International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens set a $315.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,744. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.37 and a 1 year high of $460.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $226.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.75.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

