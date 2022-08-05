Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,547 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.33% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $20,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 650.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 132,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 114,602 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,865,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 608,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,502,000 after buying an additional 26,868 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 23,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter.

EWT stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,473,247. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $47.66 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.01 and its 200-day moving average is $57.61.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

