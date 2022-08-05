Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 446,489 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 443.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 446,489 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $22,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWC. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 103.8% during the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 66,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 33,805 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,014,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 29,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.71. 40,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,159,500. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average is $37.08. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

