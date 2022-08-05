Quark Hits One Day Trading Volume of $85,135.00 (QRK)

Quark (QRK) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Quark has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Quark has a market cap of $976,969.83 and approximately $85,135.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Monopoly Millionaire Control (MMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001111 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 280,880,092 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info.

Buying and Selling Quark

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

