Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Trading 3.2% Higher

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.42. 956,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 715,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
Qualigen Therapeutics Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61.
Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter. Qualigen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 414.32% and a negative return on equity of 134.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.
