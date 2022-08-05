Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Trading 3.2% Higher

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.42. 956,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average session volume of 715,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Qualigen Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.61.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter. Qualigen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 414.32% and a negative return on equity of 134.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QLGN Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 43,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Qualigen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

