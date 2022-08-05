Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen cut shares of Qorvo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Qorvo from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $132.55.

Qorvo Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of QRVO stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.07. 52,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,122. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $90.16 and a 12 month high of $201.46. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.58.

Insider Activity

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $497,286.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $119,595.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $497,286.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,055,769 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qorvo

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

