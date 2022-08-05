Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN – Get Rating) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.88 and last traded at $49.77. 631,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 851,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Qiagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Qiagen Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.77. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.31.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.