Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Decreased by Analyst

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sovos Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Sovos Brands’ current full-year earnings is $0.60 per share.

Sovos Brands Stock Up 8.8 %

NASDAQ:SOVO opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.17. Sovos Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.00.

Insider Transactions at Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04.

In other news, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 19,300 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $314,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,683 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,432.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sovos Brands

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOVO. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter worth $1,975,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sovos Brands in the fourth quarter worth $6,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

