Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. Cut by William Blair (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mayville Engineering in a report released on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Mayville Engineering’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering’s FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Mayville Engineering from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.
Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Mayville Engineering had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mayville Engineering by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.
