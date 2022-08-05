Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Under Armour, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Under Armour in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. William Blair has a “Sell” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Under Armour’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

UAA has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Under Armour from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Under Armour from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $9.30 on Friday. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.61. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Under Armour news, Director David W. Gibbs bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 102.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

