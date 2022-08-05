Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Reduced by Analyst

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report issued on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ethan Allen Interiors’ current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 27.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Ethan Allen Interiors Trading Up 8.2 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of ETD opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $639.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.15. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $28.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter worth $114,406,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth about $44,187,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 1st quarter worth about $26,552,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,777,000. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.68%.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

(Get Rating)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.