Putnam Premier Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PPT)

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.
Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance
Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust
Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile
Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT)
- Beyond Meat Is Not Beyond Hope, And It’s Cheap
- Why Apple Could Be At All-Time Highs By Year End
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.