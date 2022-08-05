Putnam Premier Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:PPT)

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Putnam Premier Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 56.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 160,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 203,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

