Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Pure Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Pure Storage to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.71.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Pure Storage Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.08 and a beta of 1.37. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $36.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pure Storage

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $620.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,369,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,403,000 after purchasing an additional 203,732 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 5,066,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,887,000 after purchasing an additional 83,091 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 5.5% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,919,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,404,000 after purchasing an additional 205,037 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 11.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,653,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,006,000 after purchasing an additional 385,140 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,253,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,887,000 after purchasing an additional 44,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.