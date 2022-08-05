Public Storage Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%.

Public Storage has a payout ratio of 72.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Public Storage to earn $16.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.8%.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of PSA opened at $330.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $292.32 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $316.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.63. The company has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $749.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 54.79% and a return on equity of 38.01%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 15.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 7.1% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 8.4% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 7.7% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 34.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

