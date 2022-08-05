Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.35-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.48. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Public Service Enterprise Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.35-3.55 EPS.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $64.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,984. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.34. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.25% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -110.20%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,357 shares of company stock valued at $2,133,525 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

