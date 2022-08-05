PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) EVP Sells $122,590.00 in Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.59, for a total value of $122,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $120.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.65 and a 200 day moving average of $109.73. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $137.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 365.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,221,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,329,000 after buying an additional 2,530,102 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 4,368,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,183,000 after buying an additional 1,175,464 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,569,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,193,000 after buying an additional 542,019 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,128,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,527,000 after buying an additional 474,578 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,148,000. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

