Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.88

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 11 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.60.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn segments. It offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

