Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Down 9%

Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) was down 9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $47.09 and last traded at $47.27. Approximately 7,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 130,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Proto Labs from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Proto Labs Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Trading of Proto Labs

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,791,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,016,000 after buying an additional 609,720 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 461,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,426,000 after acquiring an additional 179,112 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Proto Labs by 176.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 219,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 140,297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,693,000 after acquiring an additional 137,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,478,000 after acquiring an additional 111,440 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Further Reading

