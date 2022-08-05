ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,928,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,843.7% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 237,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,738,000 after purchasing an additional 225,392 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,904,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,998,000 after purchasing an additional 177,617 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 124.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 224,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,992,000 after purchasing an additional 124,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,585,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,049,000 after purchasing an additional 86,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS NOBL opened at $90.43 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.15.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.