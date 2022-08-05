Prometeus Price Tops $5.20 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (PROM) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 5th. Prometeus has a market cap of $85.60 million and $6.86 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.20 or 0.00025326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prometeus has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,313.83 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003766 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00130705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00033315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00064600 BTC.

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io. Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

