Project Pai (PAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.78 Million

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $5,134.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00063312 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00016925 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Project Pai

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,811,642,420 coins and its circulating supply is 1,608,551,619 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

