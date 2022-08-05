Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $750-$775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.22 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.19 EPS.

Progyny Trading Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $29.77 on Friday. Progyny has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.36.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $172.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 23.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $45,316.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,323.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $45,316.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,323.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $212,371.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 477,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,325,927.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,038. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.