Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-$0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $750-$775 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.22 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.14-$0.19 EPS.
Progyny Trading Down 8.5 %
NASDAQ PGNY opened at $29.77 on Friday. Progyny has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.36.
Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $172.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 23.15%. As a group, analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
