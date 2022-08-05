Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 270 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,799,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,922,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $37,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $143.34. 77,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,044,327. The company has a market cap of $343.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.98 and a 200 day moving average of $151.14.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

