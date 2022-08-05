Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Invests $34,000 in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,273,000 after buying an additional 111,900 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,862,000 after acquiring an additional 130,932 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,349,000 after buying an additional 556,270 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $348,527,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,390,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,626,000 after purchasing an additional 18,407 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,593. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,679 shares of company stock valued at $15,154,848. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.38.

About CrowdStrike



CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

