Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $104,000 Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,677 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 1,309.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 583,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 542,242 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 486,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after purchasing an additional 62,199 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 95,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,578,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.52. The company had a trading volume of 77,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,611,059. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.06. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

Several research firms have commented on RF. Truist Financial cut their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

