Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Grows Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at $720,070,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,912,000 after buying an additional 291,400 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 610,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,541,000 after purchasing an additional 213,950 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,107,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,152,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,782,000 after purchasing an additional 185,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.99. 9,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,414. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.09 and a 200-day moving average of $277.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PH. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price target on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

