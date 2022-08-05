Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Buys 8,447 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,447 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 7.7% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $42,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after purchasing an additional 10,477,874 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,485,812,000. Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,014,158,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 176.4% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,831,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hernani LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,742,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.70. 39,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,766,739. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.34 and a 200-day moving average of $210.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

