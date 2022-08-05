Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.93.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $144.65 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

