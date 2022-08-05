Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Stock Position Lowered by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 84.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE PRI traded up $0.70 on Friday, reaching $128.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,102. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.34. Primerica, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.22 and a 1 year high of $179.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.68). Primerica had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $691.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRI shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Primerica from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Primerica from $148.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $477,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Primerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

