Power Index Pool Token Price Tops $1.12 on Top Exchanges (PIPT)

Power Index Pool Token (PIPT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Power Index Pool Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00004807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Power Index Pool Token has a total market cap of $222,912.28 and approximately $1,713.00 worth of Power Index Pool Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Power Index Pool Token has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004311 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.18 or 0.00621533 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00015796 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Power Index Pool Token

Power Index Pool Token’s total supply is 199,884 coins. Power Index Pool Token’s official website is app.powerpool.finance/#/mainnet/pools/shared/0xb2B9335791346E94245DCd316A9C9ED486E6dD7f. Power Index Pool Token’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

