Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Portillo’s Stock Performance

Shares of Portillo’s stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 876,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,186. Portillo’s has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $57.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PTLO. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Portillo’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Insider Transactions at Portillo’s

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $1,204,655.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $196,773. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Nicholas Anthony Scarpino sold 65,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $1,204,655.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $196,773. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jill Francine Waite sold 44,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $852,127.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTLO. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Portillo’s by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Portillo’s by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Portillo’s by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Portillo’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,848,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Portillo’s during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Portillo’s

Portillo's Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shakes.

