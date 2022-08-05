Poplar Forest Capital LLC Sells 41,981 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,981 shares during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts makes up about 3.4% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned about 0.26% of Advance Auto Parts worth $32,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $54,161,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $44,758,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 11,925.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,808,000 after acquiring an additional 152,169 shares in the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $29,680,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,546,000 after acquiring an additional 119,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $247.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $294.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.17.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $192.40. 8,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,317. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.00 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 24.74%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

