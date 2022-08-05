Poplar Forest Capital LLC Sells 364,314 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 364,314 shares during the quarter. Murphy Oil accounts for 2.8% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $27,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 181,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,745,000 after acquiring an additional 37,398 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth $525,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 572,116 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 177,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $32.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,476. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.87. Murphy Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 51.59 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Murphy Oil Increases Dividend

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.87 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up 100.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Murphy Oil Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.38%.

Insider Activity at Murphy Oil

In related news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $9,688,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,079,431.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.23, for a total transaction of $1,769,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,713,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,793,235.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $9,688,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,664 shares in the company, valued at $35,079,431.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 282,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,204,359. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Murphy Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Murphy Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

