Poplar Forest Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 546,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,984,000. Perrigo comprises about 2.2% of Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Poplar Forest Capital LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Perrigo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.01. 37,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,678. Perrigo Company plc has a one year low of $31.32 and a one year high of $50.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.09). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -160.00%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

