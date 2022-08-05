Poplar Forest Capital LLC Makes New $273,000 Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Poplar Forest Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $24,535,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $750,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 163,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $252,000. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.7 %

APO traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $57.61. 44,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,746. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.12. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.97 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.44.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.